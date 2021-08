Design Brief

"SAVES Energy" is the name of a legal entity built in Turkey to develop renewable energy projects across the world.

The words SAVE and US inspired us to form SAVES which we believe is very nice to say. SAVES will be an umbrella company under which very SPVs will also be built.

I am looking for a logo like Total Energies (see), Slack (see), Smart (see), etc.

PS: I want to emphasize that, I definitely am not looking for a logo with a bulb, electricity sign, etc...