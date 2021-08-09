Back
Design Brief

Designer for Fashion Brand

I am looking for a designer to develop the visual identity of a Brazilian slow fashion brand.

The logo has already been developed, but I need materials for social media and product unboxing.

Aug 09, 2021
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
$50 - $1K
