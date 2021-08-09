Back
Design Brief

Logo for College Careers Society

Looking for someone to create a logo for a university pre-professional society within a couple days for $30 or less. The society mixes prestige and professionalism with an interest in service, social impact, and doing good in the world. Something minimalistic that looks good digitally and on merchandise (e.g. shirts, water bottles, etc.) is ideal. The logo should look something like these organizations:

  • http://consulting.mit.edu/
  • https://www.harvardconsulting.org/
  • https://www.mitsbc.org/
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
