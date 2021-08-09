Design Brief
Logo for College Careers Society
Looking for someone to create a logo for a university pre-professional society within a couple days for $30 or less. The society mixes prestige and professionalism with an interest in service, social impact, and doing good in the world. Something minimalistic that looks good digitally and on merchandise (e.g. shirts, water bottles, etc.) is ideal. The logo should look something like these organizations:
- http://consulting.mit.edu/
- https://www.harvardconsulting.org/
- https://www.mitsbc.org/