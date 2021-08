Design Brief

We are looking for an illustrator to create a bespoke illustration showing three steps to replace a smoke detector on a ceiling.

Step 1 - Standing on the ground looking up at a smoke detector on the ceiling; Step 2 - Climbing a step ladder to reach the smoke detector Step 3 - Reaching from the step ladder and replacing an existing smoke detector with a new smoke detector

The smoke detector is an XP95 to illustrate looks like this.