Graphic Designer - Visual Identity

Design Brief

We are a small local law firm, and we have developed a logo and visual identity for our firm. However, we are looking to revamp and improve our Identity Guidelines (except the logo). We want a graphic designer to build an elegantly simplistic visual identity, and we expect to receive an updated Identity Guidelines.

Below is a description of our needs:

Logo (Please note that we have a logo, and our logo is a text-based logo “Wordmarks or logotypes”, and the graphic designer will advise if we should edit our current logo, add a symbol, or use the symbol in certain applications. A review of the logo will be needed, and maybe a revamp)

Colors (primary colors, complementary colors, and accent colors.

Typography (2-3 for each Arabic and English)

Hierarchy

Photography (dictation on how to select and treat photography)

Illustration

Iconography

Layout Structure

Patterns

Data visualization

Then, we will need to design applications of the identity, and it shall include the following at least:

Letterhead (A4)

Luxury Letterhead (A4)

Content sheet (A4)

Business Card (Name and position will be in both Arabic and English)

Stuff ID cards (Name and position will be in both Arabic and English)

Envelopes (4 sizes)

Notepad (A4)

Notepad (A5)

Presentation folder

Email Signature

Social networks images and covers * (Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, YouTube, etc.)

Social networks posts templates * (Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, etc.)

Binders (4 sizes)

Office signage *

Presentation template * (title slide, subtitle slides, agenda slides, transition slides, quote slides, charts & graphs slides, text-only slides, text with graphics slides, team slides, closing slides, etc.)

Technical proposal template * (title, table of contents, executive summary, the firm, about us, project summary, scope of work, project activities, deliverables, approach & methodology, timeline, credentials, our team, assumptions, terms & conditions, etc.) it should include heading and subheadings designs.

Commercial Proposal template * (title, fees, financial proposal, proposal, payments terms, assumptions, terms & conditions, etc.)

Report template * (title, subtitle, table of contents, executive summary, etc.)

Client alert template * (printed and electronic)

Newsletter template * (printed and electronic)

Press releases template * (printed and electronic)

Business Padfolio or Notebook (large for A4 notepad)

Business Padfolio or Notebook (small for A5 notepad)

Tablet Padfolio (large, it will have A4 notepad as well)

Tablet Padfolio (small, it will have A5 notepad as well)

Invoices * (this is for services, so it’s not your typical invoice)

Receipts of Payment *

Deposit Slips *

Deskpad calendar/planner *

Tent Calendar *

Miscellaneous (Coffee Mug, Compliment Slips, Pens, Mouse Mat, etc.)

Promotional Products & Corporate Gifts

Stamp

Any other application the designer will advise to do.

* We expect two versions: one in English and the other in Arabic.

After 1 or 2 months, the graphic designer shall design marketing collateral, in Arabic and English, “a maximum of 80” (e.g., firm profile, brochures, flyers, fact sheets, Booklets, etc.)

We can discuss this in further detail should you be interested.

Best,