Back
Design Brief

Logo/Branding/Simple Website

Hello,

I am looking for a talented freelancer or professional agency that will create logos, branding, and a simple website for blockchain software houses.

More details in private msg.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Data?1567168703&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner