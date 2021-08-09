Illustrations for Character Generation

Design Brief

I am working on a project that allows people to generate profile images; the idea is that the base character design (which I already have) can have a different hat, face, and top. I have attached my base character design, as well as examples of another project that has a similar concept.

I need help creating the illustrations for the different variations (ie. 30 hats, 30 faces, and 30 tops) and would like to have it done by the end of this month if possible. I would be the one who provides ideas for the different variations.

Similar to: https://www.coolcatsnft.com/