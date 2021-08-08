Web Design for Finance Website

Design Brief

I'm building a financial website (mobile & desktop) to look up different stocks. I have a color scheme that I'd like to use but I'm open to other ideas. So I'm looking for someone to help me build 10 pages in Figma:

2 section landing page,

A simple Login page,

A Sign Up page

An Onboarding page (with multiple sections like Dribbble)

A Search page

A Company Details page (3 tabs)

I like the simplicity of this landing page.

I want the search to be something like this but instead of the car, it will be the company name and stock symbol. I want something fun/ interesting like this. I know looking at a bunch of company names isn't fun or interesting, but my thoughts are having a similar hover-over feature that that page has.

And I like the signup/onboarding process for Dribbble, Twitter, and Pinterest. Create email and password, age and gender, pick a username, and then select answers from a few multiple choices. Also, this is super clean and simple. And Dribbble's mobile design for this is exactly what I'd want.

The home page would be like simple and easy to read like LinkedIns

The group page would be like Reddits search page

If you are interested in the project let me know. I know working with clients sucks, so I'll try to be as helpful as I can and use examples for the things that I'm looking for so you don't have to come up with something from scratch.

Also you don't need to worry about copy writing or anything I'll take care of that part.

Looking forward to working with you!

Carlo