Design Brief

Needing 3D render design for product

Hi there!

I have a product concept for which I need a 3D render designed. The concept is a farmer's market basket with internal pockets. 

I'm looking for a designer, preferably an industrial designer, to assist me in creating a visual rendering that I can send to our manufacturer and display on our website.

Please contact me as soon as possible with your availability and interest – this is a brand-new company that I'm very excited about, and we're moving quickly into product development!

Thanks in advance,

Brittany

