Design Brief

Hi there!

I'm looking for a softball shirt that is trendy for young girls (ages 8-18), not something that is a typical sports shirt (think sorority type style). I'd like it to be a softball field with the words SPINDR somewhere small on it. The outfield could be multi-colored with a solid-colored infield (see Inspiration 2 for "outfield" concept. The infield will replace the "orange face" in Inspiration 2. For a picture of a softball field, see "Softball field"

Inspiration 1: pastels and fonts

Inspiration 2: rainbow

Softball field

Thanks