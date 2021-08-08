App for Local Food Producers

Design Brief

We are looking to put together a number of initial concept screens for an app that will connect local people with local food producers. We're looking for a very clean and simple app design with minimal fuss and a focus on usability to enable people to very quickly and easily find local food, view producers' profiles and subscribe to local producers and local food types for alerts and availability, etc.

At this stage, we have a max budget of £250 to get the initial set of screens done so we can start onboarding producers. We then will look to invest more to get the full design completed.

Initially, the site will be a web-based app so please bear that in mind. Examples of your work would be great and any thoughts you have on how we keep this so simple and clean would be great.

Thanks,

Simon



