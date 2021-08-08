Design Brief
Landing Page Design
I run a ranking website www.hoblist.com
I'm looking for a designer to redesign the landing page which is aesthetically pleasing and helps users understand the website easily. Along with easy navigation.
🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I run a ranking website www.hoblist.com
I'm looking for a designer to redesign the landing page which is aesthetically pleasing and helps users understand the website easily. Along with easy navigation.