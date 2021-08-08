Back
Design Brief

Landing Page Design

I run a ranking website www.hoblist.com

I'm looking for a designer to redesign the landing page which is aesthetically pleasing and helps users understand the website easily. Along with easy navigation.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 08, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
