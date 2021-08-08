Back
Design Brief

Website

Looking for a creative and skilled web designer for a small website project (4-5 pages). Layout capabilities should be modern and clean designs with no e-commerce functionality required.


Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 08, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
