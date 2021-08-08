Design Brief
Website
Looking for a creative and skilled web designer for a small website project (4-5 pages). Layout capabilities should be modern and clean designs with no e-commerce functionality required.
🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Looking for a creative and skilled web designer for a small website project (4-5 pages). Layout capabilities should be modern and clean designs with no e-commerce functionality required.