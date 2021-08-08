3D Character Design&Animation in Blender

Design Brief

Firstly, we will need a primitively designed/basically abstracted 3d re-invented character design of "Benjamin Franklin in 1-year-old baby form." It will be a sweet, charming, look-alike 1-year-old baby form. Mid-level detail is enough, further discussion can set the requirements/expectations for both parties to prevent after-design revisions.

After character design, we will have motion graphics/animation/illustration of the model with stories behind it to be used in advertisements and marketing campaigns. So, facial and body rigging will be on the table.

We will be focusing on fine-tuning after the character is created. For the initial stage, our Budget can not go over $1,000. After the initial mindset consensus is provided, we can extend up to $10,000.

Thanks for your time!