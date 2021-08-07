Design Brief
ERP pages
Hello there!
I'm looking for a designer who can create ERP pages for a full ERP system. There will be 20-30 pages, and I'm looking for a reasonable price and a trustworthy individual.
Thanks
🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello there!
I'm looking for a designer who can create ERP pages for a full ERP system. There will be 20-30 pages, and I'm looking for a reasonable price and a trustworthy individual.
Thanks