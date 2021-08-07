Back
Design Brief

ERP pages

Hello there!

I'm looking for a designer who can create ERP pages for a full ERP system. There will be 20-30 pages, and I'm looking for a reasonable price and a trustworthy individual.

Thanks

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 07, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
More than $50K
About the client
