Ecommerce Webdesign for Flooring Company

Design Brief

My name is Arno Poot, a full stack developer from Rhoon, The Netherlands (xzn.digital). I am trying to expand my network. I am looking for a web designer that is available for at least one short-term project.

My client is a Dutch Laminate Flooring Company, currently with a 2015 Magento 1 Theme webshop. I have built a (Laravel, Tailwind, Vue) CRM with orders, customers, quotations, and orders. The new webshop will need to communicate with the CRM.

I am looking for a designer who can help me design their new webshop. The following pages will need to be designed at least:

Home

Category page

Product page

Content page

Checkout pages

Customer Service pages

The client is very laidback, we will have pretty much full freedom. Also, the project will need to be fixed price.

I'm looking forward to meeting you and hearing your estimate. Thank you!