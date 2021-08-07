Banner Designer/Illustrator

Design Brief

We're looking for creative, experienced, and trendy web banners designer/illustrator to create amazing banners for our crypto-gaming web project.

We need for now:

3-5 banners for homepage top. Flat design. Hand-drawn illustrations.

12-15 banners for marketing materials.

10+ banners for promotions.

In perspective, we have demand for regular (monthly basis) production of banners, email templates, and other marketing materials.

Adobe Illustrator should be your main native working tool. You should be able to draw exclusive objects by hand.