Design Brief

Banner Designer/Illustrator

We're looking for creative, experienced, and trendy web banners designer/illustrator to create amazing banners for our crypto-gaming web project. 

We need for now:

  • 3-5 banners for homepage top. Flat design. Hand-drawn illustrations.
  • 12-15 banners for marketing materials.
  • 10+ banners for promotions.

In perspective, we have demand for regular (monthly basis) production of banners, email templates, and other marketing materials.

Adobe Illustrator should be your main native working tool. You should be able to draw exclusive objects by hand.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 07, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
