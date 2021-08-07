Illustrated Pose for Our Mascot

Design Brief

Our brand and logo feature Billy Bob, a retro/vintage boy holding an ice cream.

To build on the brand and bring Billy Bob to life we want to feature him in a few different poses.

This project is initially for a designer to create him in one new pose, to see how it goes.

The pose would be upper body only and be a side view of him in a driving position, visuals to give you an idea can be found here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kYi_T-nWFq1xB1mqXEE9AtXfgouKMNiD/view?usp=sharing