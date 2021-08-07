Back
Design Brief

Create Web and Mobile UX/UI Design

We are looking for an experienced and out-of-the-box designer for our application.

We are a cloud-based health and wellness aggregator. More details would be shared upon association.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 07, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
