Back
Design Brief

Animated splash for mobile app

Exploring the potential to create a short animated opening for when users open a cutting-edge news app. The company/brand is an innovative AI startup. The animation should be creative, sleek, and fluid. The name and logo need to be included in the innovation. The animation will come immediately after the initial splash so the animation must start with the initial layout of the splash.

  • Link to current splash image (this can be edited if needed) - splash
  • Link to a few snapshots of the app's design - home stories, search page
  • Link to the company about page - about
  • I can provide any additional information as needed!
Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000055591581dad0>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner