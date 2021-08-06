Design Brief
Animated splash for mobile app
Exploring the potential to create a short animated opening for when users open a cutting-edge news app. The company/brand is an innovative AI startup. The animation should be creative, sleek, and fluid. The name and logo need to be included in the innovation. The animation will come immediately after the initial splash so the animation must start with the initial layout of the splash.
- Link to current splash image (this can be edited if needed) - splash
- Link to a few snapshots of the app's design - home stories, search page
- Link to the company about page - about
- I can provide any additional information as needed!