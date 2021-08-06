Back
Design Brief

Mobile App and website

I need a very good designer to create a design for my e-commerce service mobile app. The design will be for Android and iOS. And also a single-page website.

Please send me your portfolio to review

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
