Design Brief
Financial Services eddm postcard
Looking for a modern postcard to mortgage leads via EDDM in ME, NH, MA.
Looking for Adobe Illustrator files, 6.5" x 9" and 8.5" x 11", so I can customize the text and stock photos
The texts I want on the postcard:
- Rock Bottom Mortgage Rates in (City)
- Chip Moreno - Top Mortgage Broker in (State)
- No Origination Fee
- $500 Towards Appraisal
- Rate Options In The 2's
- No Doc Loans Now Available
- Purchase, Refinance, Cash-Out Refinance
- "It Takes 2 Minutes To See If You Qualify" next to QR Code or pointing to QR code
- My phone number
Also:
- Company logo
- Stock Photo of City - Photo of Dover, NH. The postcard can include just a small portion of this stock photo.
- Possibly a photo of me if there is room but this is probably the least important feature.
- Disclaimer Section at the bottom in small text
To anyone interested to work on this, feel free to reach out!