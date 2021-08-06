Back
Design Brief

Financial Services eddm postcard

Looking for a modern postcard to mortgage leads via EDDM in ME, NH, MA. 

Looking for Adobe Illustrator files, 6.5" x 9" and 8.5" x 11", so I can customize the text and stock photos 

The texts I want on the postcard:

  • Rock Bottom Mortgage Rates in (City)
  • Chip Moreno - Top Mortgage Broker in (State)
  • No Origination Fee
  • $500 Towards Appraisal
  • Rate Options In The 2's
  • No Doc Loans Now Available
  • Purchase, Refinance, Cash-Out Refinance
  • "It Takes 2 Minutes To See If You Qualify" next to QR Code or pointing to QR code
  • My phone number

Also:

  • Company logo
  • Stock Photo of City - Photo of Dover, NH. The postcard can include just a small portion of this stock photo. 
  • Possibly a photo of me if there is room but this is probably the least important feature.
  • Disclaimer Section at the bottom in small text


To anyone interested to work on this, feel free to reach out!


