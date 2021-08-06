Financial Services eddm postcard

Design Brief

Looking for a modern postcard to mortgage leads via EDDM in ME, NH, MA.

Looking for Adobe Illustrator files, 6.5" x 9" and 8.5" x 11", so I can customize the text and stock photos

The texts I want on the postcard:

Rock Bottom Mortgage Rates in (City)

Chip Moreno - Top Mortgage Broker in (State)

No Origination Fee

$500 Towards Appraisal

Rate Options In The 2's

No Doc Loans Now Available

Purchase, Refinance, Cash-Out Refinance

"It Takes 2 Minutes To See If You Qualify" next to QR Code or pointing to QR code

My phone number

Also:

Company logo

Stock Photo of City - Photo of Dover, NH. The postcard can include just a small portion of this stock photo.

Possibly a photo of me if there is room but this is probably the least important feature.

Disclaimer Section at the bottom in small text





To anyone interested to work on this, feel free to reach out!



