Sustainability Focused Illustrations

Design Brief

Voiterra is about your exploration of the power you have on the Earth. As a carbon-neutral brand, we are here to make things different, simply transparent. We invite you to create a new generation movement together to explore more, to get dressed in a cool but also conscious way. 🌎

At Voiterra, we offer you high-quality, durable fashion items made of sustainable materials without harming the World we love so much. We do that only by working with producers with global certifications that believe in fairness in labor conditions.

In addition to the basic products we offer, we want to expand our portfolio with designed products that focus on our brand philosophy and have a story. We are looking for a designer who shares the same philosophy with us and focuses on sustainability! 🌿