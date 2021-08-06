Back
Design Brief

Powtoon Videos

We are developing e-learning products and require a designer to create two sets of videos:

  1. Two videos, 90 seconds each, to introduce modules related to entrepreneurship. We already have a template in our Powtoon account. See the model here: https://mta.ca/current-students/experiences-and-career/entrepreneurship-mta/think-inc-program/think-inc-intro
  2. Three videos, 3-4 minutes each, on topics related to technical writing for engineers: How to write specifications, How to write a formal letter proposal, How to write a structural assessment. We can provide examples and a template in our Powtoon account. Here is one example: https://youtu.be/qyNrL9KYZzM

All videos will need to be completed, approved, and exported to YouTube by September 10, 2021.

In your quote, please allow for two revisions.

