Crowdfunding Portal UI Design

Design Brief

Hi,

My name is Spencer, I'm the co-founder here at Pistachio and we are looking to bring in a rockstar freelance UI designer to help out our application UI.

We have designed (aka me, not a designer at all) the entire application to reflect the use cases we need to serve and integrate our APIs, but it just doesn't look good. It's built-in Figma.

We're looking to bring someone in for about two weeks to go through the application and make it look amazing and help out on user experience a little as well.

Looking forward to meeting you!