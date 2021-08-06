Experienced Animator for Explainer Films

Design Brief

We are looking for an experienced animator to create clean, modern feeling animated explainer films for a series of virtual classes.

There will be 8 total films, and in each film, we are looking for 3-5 minutes of animation (dispersed throughout). We will also like some basic animation elements that can be used over interviews, lower 3rds, etc for the virtual class setting.

The style the client is looking for is clean, modern 2D animation.

Example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2DmdyWZ0C8&t=2s

Using icon styles like this: https://thenounproject.com/

We would need these completed by early December and would want to start this project by Sep 1.

Please do not apply if you are not on budget or do not have the experience to accomplish a similar animation style. Thank you!