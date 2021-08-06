Brand/Marketing Designer

Design Brief

At Angle Health, we believe the healthcare system should be accessible, transparent, and easy to navigate. As a digital-first, data-driven health plan, we are replacing legacy systems with modern infrastructure to deliver our members the care they need when they need it. If you want to build the future of healthcare, we'd love for you to join us.

We are looking for a talented contract visual designer to help work on a number of initiatives that support both sales and marketing. Responsibilities would be as follows:

Create visual identities (logos, colors, fonts), print media, decks, 1-pagers, out-of-home-media, packaging, online campaigns, websites, and much more

Developing ideas and strategies that show insight and innovation

Researching clients and their commercial environment, objectives, and the subjects at hand

Contributing to pitches, new business, and farming efforts

Collaborate with team to establish a clear and concise brand voice, tone, and personality.

Collaborate with UX Design to create and maintain a cohesive and consistent brand experience between Marketing and Product.

Continually iterate on concepts in an effort to make the brand relevant and relatable to our audience(s).

Strong ability to prioritize work and resources across various projects.

Looking for a sole designer. No agencies.



