Design Brief

Web development project

We are a startup from Estonia that is currently working on a rebranding. We have designed a wonderful dynamic website and your job would be to make the site a reality!

You will be working with 2 persons: a designer and the project manager from the startup! The site will be on WordPress.

Description of the functionality:

Customer Portal

  • Customers can cancel the order
  • The system asks for a reason for each cancellation
  • Customers can change the taste (variant) of the subscription
  • Customers can change the quantity
  • Customers can change the delivery date
  • The customer can change his / her own data (card data if the card has expired, etc., delivery address)
  • 1-click checkout button to use for landing pages
  • Option to build landing pages independently in the future (drag-drop)
  • Referral system - a la invite a friend and both get 1 month free. Probably a connection with some service.

Pros:

  • You will be working on a sustainability startup
  • Awesome and caring people
  • Good jokes

Cons:

  • This has to be done startup speed - relaunch is planned for the 2nd of September 2021
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
