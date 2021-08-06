Design Brief
Web development project
We are a startup from Estonia that is currently working on a rebranding. We have designed a wonderful dynamic website and your job would be to make the site a reality!
You will be working with 2 persons: a designer and the project manager from the startup! The site will be on WordPress.
Description of the functionality:
- Product recommendation quiz with the option to buy all things right from the checkout. A good example of this is https://www.dollarshaveclub.com/get-started/quiz
- Automatic customer payment system for subscriptions - https://woocommerce.com/products/woocommerce-subscriptions/#reviews
- Transferring customers from the previous system to the Woocommerce subscription program - https://community.shopify.com/c/Shopify-Discussion/migrate-subscription-data-to-Woocommerce/td-p/546973 and https://litextension.com/blog/migrate-subscriptions-from-shopify-to-woocommerce
- Three size options for each subscription product - single (one 180 tablet jar), couple (1 jar + 1 refill), family (1 jar + 3 refills) - https://www.opinionstage.com/pricing
- An Interactive title like here: https://figma.com/ or https://miro.co
- Possibility to make one-time purchases with Woocommerce
Customer Portal
- Customers can cancel the order
- The system asks for a reason for each cancellation
- Customers can change the taste (variant) of the subscription
- Customers can change the quantity
- Customers can change the delivery date
- The customer can change his / her own data (card data if the card has expired, etc., delivery address)
- 1-click checkout button to use for landing pages
- Option to build landing pages independently in the future (drag-drop)
- Referral system - a la invite a friend and both get 1 month free. Probably a connection with some service.
Pros:
- You will be working on a sustainability startup
- Awesome and caring people
- Good jokes
Cons:
- This has to be done startup speed - relaunch is planned for the 2nd of September 2021