Web development project

Design Brief

We are a startup from Estonia that is currently working on a rebranding. We have designed a wonderful dynamic website and your job would be to make the site a reality!

You will be working with 2 persons: a designer and the project manager from the startup! The site will be on WordPress.

Description of the functionality:

Product recommendation quiz with the option to buy all things right from the checkout. A good example of this is https://www.dollarshaveclub.com/get-started/quiz

Automatic customer payment system for subscriptions - https://woocommerce.com/products/woocommerce-subscriptions/#reviews

Transferring customers from the previous system to the Woocommerce subscription program - https://community.shopify.com/c/Shopify-Discussion/migrate-subscription-data-to-Woocommerce/td-p/546973 and https://litextension.com/blog/migrate-subscriptions-from-shopify-to-woocommerce

Three size options for each subscription product - single (one 180 tablet jar), couple (1 jar + 1 refill), family (1 jar + 3 refills) - https://www.opinionstage.com/pricing

An Interactive title like here: https://figma.com/ or https://miro.co

Possibility to make one-time purchases with Woocommerce

Customer Portal

Customers can cancel the order

The system asks for a reason for each cancellation

Customers can change the taste (variant) of the subscription

Customers can change the quantity

Customers can change the delivery date

The customer can change his / her own data (card data if the card has expired, etc., delivery address)

1-click checkout button to use for landing pages

Option to build landing pages independently in the future (drag-drop)

Referral system - a la invite a friend and both get 1 month free. Probably a connection with some service.

Pros:

You will be working on a sustainability startup

Awesome and caring people

Good jokes

Cons: