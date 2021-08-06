Set of custom icons

Design Brief

We specialize in 1 click customer feedback software. (Like an emoji response survey)

In essence, we deploy a question and a set of clickable icons from which customers would click the one they feel the most appropriate. The set of clickable icons is where the visual design element comes in.

Why do we need a designer?

We are starting an initiative to create a new custom set of icons that could either be branded or theme-based each week. The opportunities for creativity are endless, a very fun project to be a part of. We are looking for creativity and consistency at the heart of it all.

It would be an ongoing project with the possibility of even more work if you are interested.

I hope that all makes sense. Please let me know if you have any questions.

We are looking to get started fairly soon, so if you have availability, please send me over a rough price guide – how much you would charge for a custom set of 4 icons and the image/week.