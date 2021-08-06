Productivity App Branding

Design Brief

Hey there!

I have currently designed a mobile application that primarily acts as a productivity tool. The app by itself is complete but needs branding (such as logo design, typography, colours, and icons), certain illustrations, a handful of animations (such as loading - 2 to 3) along with layouts and designs for 3 screens within the app. We have a list of apps and other sources that have designs in line with what we are trying to achieve. We also have a mood board that represents what direction we wish to take with the overall brand/theme of the app. Happy to share more information about the application and our requirements if you're interested in working with us.