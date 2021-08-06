Design Brief
UI/UX designer for our Native App
We need a UI/UX designer for our native mobile app. We’re currently building our e-learning platform and have completed our web/mobile design and publishing. The overall structure, page numbers, and functionality of the native app will be similar to our mobile web.
After we check your portfolio, we will send you our mobile web page and ask for a one-page test design for our native app.
- Total page numbers: 40 pages (mobile web), you need to make one i-OS and one Android design.
- You will basically use our mobile web designs for functionality and user flows (including physical-digital interactions and how users will engage with experiences).
- You need to be proficient using Adobe Software(XD, Photoshop, Illustrator, etc), or alternative UX design applications(Sketch or Zeplin).
- You must send us your portfolio (preferably app design).