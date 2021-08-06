Back
Design Brief

Financial lives of refugees in Jordan

Hi. I am looking to commission a freelance illustrator who understands the Jordanian context. The job is to create 5-8 (depending on the budget) illustrations for a digital compilation of financial biographies of refugees from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia living in Jordan. Find some more information about our project here https://find.substack.com/about.

Examples of topics of illustrations include: 

  1. Challenges that single refugee mothers face,
  2. Psychological pressure on men to find their respectable identity as a breadwinner of the family, 
  3. Racial discrimination faced by Sudanese and Somali refugees
  4. Fear of working illegally and fear of detention/deportation faced by Yemeni, Sudanese, Somali refugees
  5. Long wait in Jordan to move to another country, living in limbo.

The photos should reflect the context of refugees and Jordan.


Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
