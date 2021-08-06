Financial lives of refugees in Jordan

Design Brief

Hi. I am looking to commission a freelance illustrator who understands the Jordanian context. The job is to create 5-8 (depending on the budget) illustrations for a digital compilation of financial biographies of refugees from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia living in Jordan. Find some more information about our project here https://find.substack.com/about.

Examples of topics of illustrations include:

Challenges that single refugee mothers face, Psychological pressure on men to find their respectable identity as a breadwinner of the family, Racial discrimination faced by Sudanese and Somali refugees Fear of working illegally and fear of detention/deportation faced by Yemeni, Sudanese, Somali refugees Long wait in Jordan to move to another country, living in limbo.

The photos should reflect the context of refugees and Jordan.



