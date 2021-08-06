Game store Online

Design Brief

Hi, Good day.

I hope you have a good day. I am a game design student.

I want to build a new startup with good services and I need to work with your team to build the project.

My project is a game store. I want to go first on the Android platform and web and then on the IOS platform.

I want it to be a non-WordPress site and a dedicated platform to be written with a very attractive design in both the admin and user dashboards. The server is set up by me.

First of all, I want you to give me almost a price range and say that you can cooperate with me, and in the next step, I will tell you all the details of the design and needs of the Store Game platform.

The platform I am considering is complete. I mean, exactly like Epic Games and the news section similar to IGN and the mobile app similar to Google Play with the difference that we only put the game in the Android app. And I want you to implement the project for me in such a way that at first, it does not cost much, and then it can be upgraded by myself or your developers.

Epic Games has a Windows app. I want it to be implemented now as a web and web plugin.

Honestly, I want it to run beautifully on the web for mobile, but also with the Android app. And I want the platform to be both right-wing and left-wing.

I want the overall design to be as beautiful and strong as your Game Store designs.