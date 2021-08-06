Logo for Film Production Company

Design Brief

Formerly "Fervent House Media" (Producer of "the Reliant" on Netflix and Amazon Prime), Surreal Pictures LLC will be characterized by: Subtlely faith-based films, edgy subject matter, unforgettable characters, unpredictable plots, winsome cross-over appeal to a secular audience, worldwide distribution, contemporary relevance to cultural hot-button topics, redemptive conclusions. I'm looking for a surreal-style logo that incorporates these elements. A good image would be the basis for our 6-second video logo which would be created at later date (2022).