Design Brief

Logo for Film Production Company

Formerly "Fervent House Media" (Producer of "the Reliant" on Netflix and Amazon Prime), Surreal Pictures LLC will be characterized by: Subtlely faith-based films, edgy subject matter, unforgettable characters, unpredictable plots, winsome cross-over appeal to a secular audience, worldwide distribution, contemporary relevance to cultural hot-button topics, redemptive conclusions. I'm looking for a surreal-style logo that incorporates these elements. A good image would be the basis for our 6-second video logo which would be created at later date (2022).

Open - 28 days left
Aug 06, 2021
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
$50 - $1K
