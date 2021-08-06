Vendor Platform Development

Design Brief

Hello All,

I am looking for someone to help develop a Vendor Platform. The ideal candidate should know how to develop in WordPress and/or Shopify. I would love to work with someone who has open availability but that is not a requirement. I will be the designer on the project so there is no need to worry about mock-ups or prototypes, I’ll just need you to bring it to life. The timeline for completion is 3-4 months.

My hope is to hire someone that I can continue to rely on in the future, for other projects, and build a working relationship. If you fit the bill then feel free to reach out!

P.S. if you develop in Webflow and Wix as well, extra brownie points.