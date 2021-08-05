Motion Design For a Website

Design Brief

About Us

We are Brave People, a digital design agency that helps SaaS and tech-enabled brands solve big design challenges and ship better digital products, faster.

The Client

We are working with a company that created a platform to innovate medical device inventory management through an industry-leading app.

The Project

We were engaged to recreate and design their website to position the client like the most sophisticated option in the market. The goal is to leverage animations and interactions to help tell the company's story in a compelling and entertain fashion. As a part of this, we need a motion designer to animate a series of graphics.

The Deliverable

We're looking for a motion design to animate a series of illustrations/graphic elements. We need these 5-10 second animations to be delivered in LottieFiles. The specific designs will be shared with interested animators.

The Timeline

We need these animations completely finished the week of the 23rd.