Back
Design Brief

Motion Design For a Website

About Us

We are Brave People, a digital design agency that helps SaaS and tech-enabled brands solve big design challenges and ship better digital products, faster.

The Client

We are working with a company that created a platform to innovate medical device inventory management through an industry-leading app.

The Project

We were engaged to recreate and design their website to position the client like the most sophisticated option in the market. The goal is to leverage animations and interactions to help tell the company's story in a compelling and entertain fashion. As a part of this, we need a motion designer to animate a series of graphics.

The Deliverable

We're looking for a motion design to animate a series of illustrations/graphic elements. We need these 5-10 second animations to be delivered in LottieFiles. The specific designs will be shared with interested animators.

The Timeline

We need these animations completely finished the week of the 23rd.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Data?1620658049&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner