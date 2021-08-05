Design Brief
Website Redone
I have a website that needs a redo. I need an emphasis on UX and web copywriting.
I don’t want only graphics but (HTML and CSS) ready to host.
Website: swiftrelay.io
My budget: Up to $2,000 USD
