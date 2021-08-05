Back
Design Brief

Website Redone

I have a website that needs a redo. I need an emphasis on UX and web copywriting.

I don’t want only graphics but (HTML and CSS) ready to host.

Website: swiftrelay.io

My budget: Up to $2,000 USD


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
