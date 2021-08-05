Design Brief
Developer needed for Microsite
The deadline is the end of August to complete the site
I am looking for an experienced WordPress Developer who will create a fully functional WordPress microsite for a smart campus project that we are currently working on. The website should be responsive and look professional. (4-5 pages)
Happy to work with an experienced Developer who is ready to collaborate in the future as well.
- WordPress Developer Responsibilities:
- Designing and building the website front-end.
- Creating the website architecture.
- Generating WordPress themes and plugins.
- Conducting website performance tests.
- Troubleshooting content issues.
- Monitoring the performance of the live website.
WordPress Developer Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a similar field.
- Proven work experience as a WordPress developer.
- Knowledge of front-end technologies including CSS3, JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery.
- Experience working with debugging tools such as Chrome Inspector and Firebug.
- Good understanding of website architecture and aesthetics.
- Good communication skills.