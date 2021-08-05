Developer needed for Microsite

Design Brief

The deadline is the end of August to complete the site

I am looking for an experienced WordPress Developer who will create a fully functional WordPress microsite for a smart campus project that we are currently working on. The website should be responsive and look professional. (4-5 pages)

Happy to work with an experienced Developer who is ready to collaborate in the future as well.

WordPress Developer Responsibilities:

Designing and building the website front-end.

Creating the website architecture.

Generating WordPress themes and plugins.

Conducting website performance tests.

Troubleshooting content issues.

Monitoring the performance of the live website.

WordPress Developer Requirements: