Design Brief

Developer needed for Microsite

The deadline is the end of August to complete the site

I am looking for an experienced WordPress Developer who will create a fully functional WordPress microsite for a smart campus project that we are currently working on. The website should be responsive and look professional. (4-5 pages)

Happy to work with an experienced Developer who is ready to collaborate in the future as well.

  • WordPress Developer Responsibilities:
  • Designing and building the website front-end.
  • Creating the website architecture.
  • Generating WordPress themes and plugins.
  • Conducting website performance tests.
  • Troubleshooting content issues.
  • Monitoring the performance of the live website.

WordPress Developer Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a similar field.
  • Proven work experience as a WordPress developer.
  • Knowledge of front-end technologies including CSS3, JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery.
  • Experience working with debugging tools such as Chrome Inspector and Firebug.
  • Good understanding of website architecture and aesthetics.
  • Good communication skills.
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
