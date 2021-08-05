Dashboard Design [VC-Backed Startup] 🚀

Design Brief

Hi there,

We're currently designing our Partner Dashboard and looking for a designer to create high-fidelity designs working off our wireframes.

UI/UX improvements and suggestions to our wireframes would also be appreciated.

Depending on how the work goes, we may discuss bringing you on board for our full website redesign.

The Dashboard is relatively simple, with only 4/5 unique screens.

We're 100% remote and can work with most time zones.

Would love to see some of your work across dashboards, website design (SaaS style webpages), illustration work (if any).

We look forward to hearing from you!