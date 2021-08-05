Back
Design Brief

WordPress based blockchain website

We are an early-stage startup that's recently secured funding for a blockchain-based initiative. We have redone our branding guidelines and built a new website on WordPress

We are looking for someone to help us quickly build several new pages using the existing templates and branding

Types of pages to be worked on:

  • Standard pages like - FAQ, About Us
  • More creative pages like Use Cases, Tech Architecture would require taking PowerPoint-based wireframes and converting them into animations or iconography and other complex elements

We are also open to a reassessment of the existing branding and more creative input around increasing website appeal

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
