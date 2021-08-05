Design Brief

Remote Product Designer (UX/UI)

Freelance, European, or North American time zone

Obodo is a digital product studio based in the UK and our fully remote team of Product Designers facilitate and launch our client MVP requirements in startups, scale-ups, and established businesses alike. These are fast-paced projects which are scoped out against a work diary designed & validated by industry design veterans and ourselves - with a successful client track record to match!

This laser focus on MVP sprints means we know how to set up our design team for success, meaning you will enjoy and learn whilst working with us and also deliver a complete, and rewarding product at the end.

If you’d like to learn more here are our requirements for Product Designers…

What we can offer you 😎

100% remote and flexible work environment.

A genuine variety of clients - in 2020/21 alone we’ve covered off health, education, automation, and aerospace!

Bulletproof project and sprint planning with an established work diary we’ve had vetted by external product designers and creative veterans.

You will be challenged and grow - we build products, not cookie-cutter banners and pop-ups!

Dedicated project manager from outside to help with any project queries as well as an Ops support team for any back-end questions you have.

Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from across e-commerce, aerospace, and tech within our team can advise, mentor, and help you develop as a product designer going ahead.

What we expect from our designers 👩‍💻

4+ years as a UX/UI/Product Designer

1+ years of agency or freelancing (client-facing) experience or equivalent stakeholder management experience

Experience working with startups (at least one launched product) - web and mobile

Design degree (university or vocational)

Comfortable with at least one of Adobe XD, Figma, Sketch. Interactive/clickable prototyping tools, etc.

Deep understanding of design thinking, UX principles, modular/atomic, and interaction design

Must have user testing and research experience

Solid project management skills

Strong visual skills

Desire to continuously learn

Motivated by a desire to build their own brand

Ability to guide/mentor clients and other designers

Highly organized

In addition to the above, we would like to see a well throughout portfolio illustrating your understanding of UX. Live examples of work are also good, although we appreciate these aren’t always available!