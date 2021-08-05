Remote Senior UI Designer (Visual)

Design Brief

Freelance, European or North American time zone.

Obodo is a digital product studio based in the UK and our fully remote team of Designers facilitate and launch our client MVP requirements in startups, scale-ups and established businesses alike. These are fast paced projects which are scoped out against a work diary designed & validated by industry design veterans and ourselves - with a successful client track record to match!

This laser focus on MVP sprints means we know how to set up our design team for success, meaning you will enjoy and learn whilst working with us and also deliver a complete, and rewarding product at the end.

If you’d like to learn more here are our requirements for Visual UX Designers.

What we can offer you

100% remote and flexible work environment.

Genuine variety of clients - in 2020/21 alone we’ve covered off health, education, automation and aerospace!

Bullet proof project and sprint planning with an established work diary we’ve had vetted by external product designers and creative veterans.

You will be challenged and grow - we build products, not cookie cutter banners and pop-ups!

Dedicated project manager from our side to help with any project queries as well as an Ops support team for any back-end questions you have.

Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from across ecommerce, aerospace and tech within our team can advise, mentor and help you develop as a designer going ahead.

What we expect from our designers

2+ years shipping premium digital products

1+ years of agency or freelancing (client-facing) experience or equivalent stakeholder management experience

Experience working with startups (at least one launched product) - web and mobile

Design degree (university or vocational)

Comfortable with at least one of Adobe XD, Figma, Sketch. Interactive/clickable prototyping tools, etc.

A strong visual design identity and ability to design within, and help define, visual guidelines and visual language for products and/or brands

Confident working without templates and also knowing when to use them

Ability to create rich interactive prototypes and present to clients

Any knowledge of 3D Design, Animation would be advantageous

Highly organized

In addition to the above, we would like to see a well throughout portfolio illustrating your understanding of UX, UI and Visual Design. Live examples of work are also good, although we appreciate these aren’t always available!

Link here