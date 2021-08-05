Back
Design Brief

Product Design for Coding Game

We are building Coding Games for Software engineers to learn and practice coding skills. The idea of the game is to control virtual ants with code.

In last year we develop so many features that currently User/Visitor is overwhelmed. It's hard for them to understand the capacity of the platform and clear road what to do. 

We need help to redesign the product and structure our content to be:

  • Easy to understand
  • Straightforward to use/start 
  • Engaging

We are a nonprofit organization based in NYC, Link.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Product Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
