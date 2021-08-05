Product Design for Coding Game

Design Brief

Hello,

We are building Coding Games for Software engineers to learn and practice coding skills. The idea of the game is to control virtual ants with code.

In last year we develop so many features that currently User/Visitor is overwhelmed. It's hard for them to understand the capacity of the platform and clear road what to do.

We need help to redesign the product and structure our content to be:

Easy to understand

Straightforward to use/start

Engaging

We are a nonprofit organization based in NYC, Link.