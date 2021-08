Design Brief

I'm looking to commission a designer to create a logo and possibly a brand identity for my Twitch gaming channel. The logo and colours should be fun, energetic, and friendly. The audience age for this channel are people between 15-35. My maximum budget is on the lower side of this bracket.

The logo must be recognizable at a small scale. Please check out the channel to get a general idea of the vibe: https://www.twitch.tv/shayehayes