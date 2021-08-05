Back
Design Brief

Landing page redesign

We are currently looking for a freelance designer to help us with redesigning our landing page (www.techquotations.com), with the aim to increase user's confidence in our web platform.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
E420c79994031f88211df0d434821fc2
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner