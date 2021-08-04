Back
Design Brief

Brand logo design

I would like a simple logo design with background graphics

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
F60d5cff0f013eddad90103607a26db2
