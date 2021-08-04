20s-30s teaser / explainer video

Design Brief

My name is Nate Sanders— I'm one of the founders of a startup called Artifact.

Quick TLDR; on Artifact. Artifact is a voice of customer analytics solutions. We use cutting-edge ML and NLP to help businesses understand what their customers are saying across every touchpoint in the customer journey. I'm not talking about your grandma's tag clouds, here. This is really cool stuff—

We've raised a few million bucks, and have been heads down on creating a world-class product. It's now time to do the Viking send-off, and commercialize.

We're looking for someone to help with a teaser/explainer video that would be 20-30s long.

Our budget on the low end is ~$10k.