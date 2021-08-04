Back
Dashboard redesign

Looking for a developer to redesign a dashboard for our website https://dashboard.paychangu.com/login.

It’s a money transfer website where users can send and receive money and also create virtual cards.

Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
