Design Brief
Dashboard redesign
Looking for a developer to redesign a dashboard for our website https://dashboard.paychangu.com/login.
It’s a money transfer website where users can send and receive money and also create virtual cards.
🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Looking for a developer to redesign a dashboard for our website https://dashboard.paychangu.com/login.
It’s a money transfer website where users can send and receive money and also create virtual cards.