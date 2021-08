Design Brief

We are in need of educators and screen-sharers for UI UX (using Figma), no code (like Webflow, Bubbble, Adalo), and graphic designers that can share their expertise in screen sharing or loom videos.

These are recorded - so no live and we do all of the editings.

Weekly pay (say send over 2-10 videos a week) or fixed price. We have an outline too.

Excited to hear from you!

Site your courses will be live on: http://designfoundry.org