Design Brief
GuideMe Application Mockups
I'm looking for mobile app mockups for what this platform could look like. It's still in ideation so we won't get too detailed but I do want to bring it to life with 10-20 screens.
What: Guideme is an audible-like platform that allows for content creators to tell stories that have been told in person, to be told via your smartphone in a dynamic way.
Who will use it:
- Museums
- Places of Interest (Stadiums, Golf and Ski resorts, Churches, Concert halls, parks, etc..)
Problems Being Solved:
- Technology has evolved to empower local storytellers to tell the stories they've been telling in a more dynamic way
- Listeners want options. The short or long version, the English or Spanish version, the dark or religious version. Any place worth visiting has a thousand stories. One place tells 1,000 stories.
The hypothesis to be solved:
This platform needs to have the following two things:
- It’s a platform(audible) or it’s nothing. If authors (and not just official museums) can't upload their material in the tour (podcast format for purchase), then we have nothing.
- The tour creator has to set everything apart. Ease of creation is everything and the uniqueness of what the tech experiences can create makes this something or nothing.