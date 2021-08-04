GuideMe Application Mockups

Design Brief

I'm looking for mobile app mockups for what this platform could look like. It's still in ideation so we won't get too detailed but I do want to bring it to life with 10-20 screens.

What: Guideme is an audible-like platform that allows for content creators to tell stories that have been told in person, to be told via your smartphone in a dynamic way.

Who will use it:

Museums

Places of Interest (Stadiums, Golf and Ski resorts, Churches, Concert halls, parks, etc..)

Problems Being Solved:

Technology has evolved to empower local storytellers to tell the stories they've been telling in a more dynamic way

Listeners want options. The short or long version, the English or Spanish version, the dark or religious version. Any place worth visiting has a thousand stories. One place tells 1,000 stories.

The hypothesis to be solved:

This platform needs to have the following two things:

It’s a platform(audible) or it’s nothing. If authors (and not just official museums) can't upload their material in the tour (podcast format for purchase), then we have nothing. The tour creator has to set everything apart. Ease of creation is everything and the uniqueness of what the tech experiences can create makes this something or nothing.



